Centre likely to lodge complaint against International Labour Organisation’s India Employment Report

India, a founding member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), is likely to raise a complaint against the UN agency over its India Employment Report 2024, released in March this year. A Union Labour Ministry official said the “model” ILO had used to assess the employment scenario in India was not suitable and India has its own assessment of the situation.

Weeks before the general election, the report prepared by the ILO and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) said India’s youth account for almost 83% of the unemployed workforce and the share of youngsters with secondary or higher education in the total unemployed youth has almost doubled from 35.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022.

The senior government official said data used by the ILO are different than the data used in the country. “We will take up the matter with the ILO,” the official said, adding that the concept of employment has been changing drastically in the country with more people turning entrepreneurs on the one hand and formal employment gaining momentum with increasing subscriptions in Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Employees State Insurance Corporation.

The Union Labour Ministry had earlier expressed doubts over the data provided by private agencies such as the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The Centre has been insisting that Periodic Labour Force Surveys have better data on the situation in India. Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje said in Lok Sabha on July 29 that the unemployment rate for youth in the country has a declining trend. “Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country,” she said.

The Ministry had recently decided to set up a comprehensive data model on employment and unemployment. In a meeting of about 20 secretaries of various Ministries on the proposed mechanism, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “There is a need to create linkages among different employment data sources, assimilating and integrating them to develop a system that captures a holistic picture of employment generation in the country.”

