Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4% to 42%

February 05, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - New Delhi

Currently more than one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% dearness allowance.

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union government is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42% from existing 38% as per the agreed formula for the purpose.

The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The Labour Bureau is a wing of the Labour Ministry.

All India Railwaymen Federation, General Secretary, Shiva Gopal Mishra said, "The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23%. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond decimal point. Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42%."

He further explained that the expenditure department of the Finance Ministry will formulate a proposal to hike DA along with its revenue implication and will put up the proposal before the Union Cabinet for approval.

The DA hike will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Presently over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% dearness allowance.

Last revision in DA was done on September 28, 2022, which was effective from July 1, 2022.

The Centre had increased DA by four percentage points to 38% based on the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The DA is provided to employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices. The cost of living increases over a period of time and is reflected through CPI-IW.

The allowance is revised periodically twice a year.

