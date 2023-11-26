Centre launches third phase of Yuva Sangam, students from M.P. to visit West Bengal

November 26, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The third phase of Yuva Sangam, the Union Government’s initiative to sensitise students on diversity across India, started on Saturday with a delegation of 50 students from Madhya Pradesh travelling to West Bengal for a cultural-cum-education tour.

Under the programme, the students — within the age group of 18 to 30 — will get “multi-dimensional exposure” in five broad areas: paryatan (tourism), parampara (traditions), pragati (development), prodyogik (technology) and paraspar sampark (people-to-people connect) in the host States, the Union Education Ministry, which coordinates the programme, said in a press release.

Yuva Sangam is under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign of the Centre and it endeavours to promote experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also aims to provide an immersive experience into the unique facets of life, development landmarks, architectural and engineering marvels, industrial progress and recent achievements in the host State with the focus being on people-to-people connect,” the government release said.

This phase will have participation from higher education institutions from 22 States and Union Territories. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh is paired with IIT Delhi under the project and IIT Dharwad will be paired with IIT Ropar. SPPU Pune-IIT Guwahati; IIT Hyderabad-BHU Varanasi; IIM Trichy-IIIT Kota; IIM Sambalpur-NIT Calicut; IIITDM Jabalpur-IIT Kharagpur; IIIT Ranchi-NIT Kurukshetra; NIT Goa-IIT Bhilai; and IIM Bodh Gaya-IIIT Surat are the other pairing institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT