GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre launches mobile app to address grievances of Punjab rice millers

Farmers and millers had alleged delay in procurement of paddy in the State by the Food Corporation of India (FCI)

Published - October 28, 2024 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Union government promised seamless procurement of paddy and custom milled rice (CMR) in Punjab, the Consumer Affairs Ministry on Monday (October 28, 2024) launched a portal to address grievances of rice millers.

Farmers and millers had alleged delay in procurement of paddy in the State by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the mobile application FCI Grievance Redressal System (FCI GRS) for rice millers.

Punjab: Farmers to hold ‘chakka jam’ in 4 locations over demands, including paddy procurement

The Centre said it was a step to enhance transparency, accountability, and stakeholder’s satisfaction. “The mobile application will facilitate rice millers in addressing their grievances with the FCI in an efficient and transparent manner. The FCI GRS Application is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to harness technology for good governance,” the Centre said.

It will provide rice millers with a platform to lodge complaints, monitor their status, and receive responses on their mobiles. Once a grievance is received, it will be automatically assigned to the officials concerned in the FCI for further action.

On Sunday (October 27, 2024), talking to reporters, Mr. Joshi said the Centre would ensure seamless procurement of paddy and CMR in Punjab. He said the target of 185 lakh tonne fixed for the current kharif season would be achieved.

“Due to heavy rainfall in September and higher moisture content in paddy, the harvesting and procurement were slightly delayed. However, despite a late start, the State is on track now to achieve its target of procuring 185 LMT of paddy by November,” the Minister said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had recently blamed the FCI for space shortage and the paddy procurement crisis. The SKM said the FCI did not lift last year’s paddy stock from the warehouses and mills on time and it was the root cause of the current acute procurement crisis.

“Out of the last year’s stock, around 130 LMT rice stored in the warehouses and rice mills in Punjab is yet to be lifted by the FCI. Warehouses are choked with stock hence, the rice millers are unable to procure this year’s yield due to lack of storage facility,” the SKM said.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.