Centre launches initiative to put 75 million people with hypertension, diabetes on standard care

May 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Dr. Paul said that the battle against non-communicable diseases (NCD) must be fought at the primary healthcare level

The Hindu Bureau

G-20 co-branded event “Accelerating the Prevention and Management of Hypertension and Diabetes”. Photo: Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA

The Union Health Ministry has launched an initiative of screening and putting 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes on standard care by 2025, to mark the World Hypertension Day, here on May 17.

This was announced by Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog at the G-20 co-branded event “Accelerating the Prevention and Management of Hypertension and Diabetes”, organised by the Health Ministry and World Health Organization.

Dr. Paul said that the battle against non-communicable diseases (NCD) must be fought at the primary healthcare level and pointed out that India has created a platform to fight the menace through the creation of more than 1.5 lakh HWCs and operationalisation of telemedicine and digital health services.

In addition to the 75/25 initiative, the Shashakt Portal was launched for training of 40,000 Primary Health Care Medical Officers on Standard Treatment Workflow for NCDs.

