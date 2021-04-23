Centre issues updated clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi

23 April 2021

It says remdesivir may be considered only for those patients with moderate to severe diseases (requiring supplemental oxygen) within 10 days of onset of symptoms.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an updated ‘Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients’ recommending emergency use authorisation of remdesivir for patients with moderate to severe diseases, requiring supplemental oxygen, within 10 days of onset of symptoms.

The guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force and the Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) under the ministry stated that tocilizumab (a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning) may be considered in patients with significantly raised inflammatory markers and not improving despite use of steroids with there being no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.

They also recommended off-label use of convalescent plasma only in the early moderate disease, preferably within seven days of symptom onset, stating that “no use after seven days” and only on availability of high titre donor plasma.

It is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment or hepatic dysfunction, the guidelines stated. “Not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings,” the ministry underlined.

The guidance note comes in the wake of increasing demand for tocilizumab, remdesivir and plasma, as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The note specifies how and in what stages the drugs should be used and in what doses.

According to the guidance note, upper respiratory tract symptoms (or fever) without shortness of breath or hypoxia has been categorised as ‘mild disease’ and people have been advised home isolation and care.

The guidelines advise physical distancing, indoor mask use, strict hand hygiene, symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive, multivitamins), staying in contact with treating physicians and monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers).

Patients should seek immediate medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing and have high grade fever/severe cough, particularly for five days or more, it said.

It advised a low threshold for those with high-risk features such as age above 60 years, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic lung/kidney/liver disease, cerebrovascular disease or obesity.