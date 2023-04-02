Centre issues security guidelines for VVIP road shows

April 02, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

With road shows and mass contact programmes becoming a preferred mode of public mobilisation for political parties/leaders, the Union government has issued an elaborate security advisory to States on the protection of highly threatened dignitaries.

Amid ongoing election rallies and proposed road shows by leaders of different political parties, the Ministry of Home Affairs alerted the State governments that prolonged exposure of the VVIPs to large crowd and continuous travel through congested routes made them vulnerable to attack by hostile elements.

According to police sources, the advisory comes against the backdrop of the much-publicised Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and escalating threat perceptions targeting VVIPs perceived by Central/State intelligence agencies.

In Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai, a Z-scale protectee, has proposed a padayatra to cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies across the State in the run-up to the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Inherent vulnerabilities

Explaining the inherent vulnerabilities in such mass contact programmes, the advisory said allowing proximity access to a large crowd that was not frisked and prolonged exposure of the VVIPs along roads with elevated structures was a risk as they could be targeted by extremists.

The advantage of having access-control measures, sterile zone and anti-sabotage checks was missing in road shows, the sources quoting the advisory said.

Besides the possibility of stampede and other law & order problems, terrorist groups might take advantage of the prolonged exposure of the VVIP and pursue their sinister designs.

In case of road shows running to several weeks or months, such hostile elements could conduct a dry run and then target the protected at an opportune time, the sources said.

Asking State law-enforcing agencies to work closely with organisers of such political events, the Centre said routes for road shows should be chosen with abundant caution considering local intelligence inputs, evacuation options, access to safe house and other contingency decisions, the sources said.

Security audit

The local police should conduct a thorough security audit of the route proposed for the VVIP programme and security components should include deployment of adequate security personnel, use of bomb detectors, anti-sabotage checks at vulnerable places such as high-rise buildings, traffic management and crowd control measures.

In case of travel of VVIPs in open or on top of vehicles, arrangements should be made in such a manner that the visibility of the dignitary was ensured but at the same time with no compromise on the security protocol.

The focus of the proximity security personnel should be to protect the VVIPs in the event of any untoward incident and their positioning should so be arranged that it would facility easy evacuation, the sources said.