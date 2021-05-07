Centre issues norms for vaccine camps at airports

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 03:07 IST

The Centre on Thursday issued guidelines for setting up of vaccination camps at airports for aviation personnel. The guidelines from the Ministry of Civil Aviation require airport operators to tie up with State governments or private service providers such as hospitals for setting up COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The government has also identified certain personnel to be covered on priority, including air traffic controllers, pilots and cabin crew as well as passenger-facing staff.

The move follows a letter written by Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, last month to State governments requesting them to consider personnel involved in the aviation sector as a priority group under their vaccination programmes.