Centre is onboarding States to start screening for sickle cell disease: Health Ministry

February 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

Laying out the strategy to eliminate sickle cell disease in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted an assessment of the diagnostic tests to be used for the purpose of screening a target group of seven crore people. Mr. Bhushan was addressing a post-Budget webinar titled ‘Leaving no citizen behind’.

Mr. Bhushan said, “It is imperative to define a framework for time-bound implementation on a State, block and district level to ensure last-mile delivery at grassroot level”.

He further added, “ICMR has conducted a health technology assessment for existing point-of-care tests that have been manufactured in India, endorsing their efficacy. This has been followed by onboarding of State governments on these point-of-care tests, their rates, and the possible symptoms that may be prevalent with the targeted group of 7 crore people for whom screening will be done.”

Mr. Bhushan stated that the Ministry of Health will support the State governments through National Health Mission for providing financial support. The State governments can choose the level of screening i.e., one level or two level of screening, as they deem fit. Additionally, the Health Ministry has appointed ICMR, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and medical colleges as nodal agencies for all States as a point of reference regarding technical guidance. The NHM has estimated a cost of ₹542.5 crore for the entire screening exercise.

He elaborated that the portal on sickle cell disease management has already been established and a mobile application is also under way for which training and orientation has commenced for State governments.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited disease, meaning it runs from generation to generation. People who have the disease inherit two faulty genes — haemoglobin S, one from each parent; a person who has sickle cell trait inherits only one faulty gene. People with traits are generally healthy.

Haemoglobin S changes flexible red blood cells into rigid sickle shaped cells, which can block blood flow and lead to pain and organ damage.

There are approximately 15 lakh sickle cell-affected patients in the country, according to NHM estimates.

V.K. Paul, Advisor (Health), Niti Aayog stated, “It needs to be widely known that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides full treatment for sickle cell disease, free of cost.” Dr. Paul advocated forming of healthcare professional partnerships that would facilitate wide assimilation and sharing of knowledge on a nationwide scale. He stressed on the importance of incorporating pregnancy screening as well as easy accessibility of Hydroxy urea and pneumococcal vaccine.

Dr. Paul emphasised on the need to generate awareness of sickle cell disease wherein ‘opportunity testing’ is encouraged, as it would expedite treatment from those already suffering from the disease. He emphasised on the role of Ministry of Tribal Affairs in community mobilisation and stakeholder collaboration in defining the medium and modes for reaching affected tribal areas.

R. Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs mentioned that Ministry of Tribal Affairs will delve into the outreach aspect of the mission including communications with stakeholders, developing guidelines for training of trainers, and for awareness generation, non-medical care of patient and genetic counselling.

