Centre invites names for ‘people’s Padma’ awards

New Delhi

15 July 2021 03:22 IST

The Centre on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, said it was committed to transforming the Padma awards into “people’s Padma”, and asked all citizens to make recommendations and self-nominations for the prestigious honour.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said online nominations or recommendations were on for the Padma awards to be announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2022.

The last date for nominations is September 15.

The nominations or recommendations will be received only online on the Padma awards portal, https: //padmaawards.gov.in.

The statement said concerted efforts might be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserved to be recognised from among women, weaker sections of society, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people, the physically challenged and all those who are doing selfless service to society.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma portal.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards but government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors, are not eligible for Padma awards, the statement said.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many “unsung heroes,” who are contributing to the society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014.