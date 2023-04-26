Centre inks MoU with Art of Living as part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

April 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Art of Living, the NGO run by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, as part of its Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in a ceremony attended by the spiritual leader, and Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.

The signing ceremony was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, where newly-appointed Social Justice Secretary Saurabh Garg was also present. Mr. Garg said that he was happy to see the idea of involving spiritual and faith-based organisations in the drug demand reduction campaign gathering steam with MoUs such as this one.

The signing ceremony was kicked off with Mr. Ravi Shankar lighting the ceremonial lamp. Mr. Ravi Shankar said that addiction is primarily rooted in people not being able to find the joy of living and that is what Art of Living teaches people to do through its activities and philosophy. “Once this is realised, people will no longer fall prey to addiction,” he said.

Mr. Shankar also praised the ministry’s work with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the last two years and credited the vision of Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have full belief that this campaign will be a success. Whatever Art of Living has done, it has succeeded,” Mr. Ravi Shankar said, adding that his organisation and volunteers had been working for drug demand reduction for a decade now across the country. Noting that this was also the year India was hosting the G-20, Mr. Ravi Shankar added, “Along with all other things, this is also an important part of the G-20. We have to proceed towards a Nasha Mukt Vishwa.”

Proxy war

Mr. Kumar once again stressed that India’s enemies are waging a proxy war by introducing the country’s youth to substance abuse and that all government ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Social Justice Ministry, are working together to address the issue.

He said that the MoU being signed with Art of Living would result in AoL centres promoting the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and running de-addiction workshops and campaigns. “In places where AoL centres are not there, the MoU will empower it to work with the government to run such campaigns,” Mr. Kumar said.

The NMBA currently supports the running of 508 centres in 372 vulnerable districts, which include different types of de-addiction and counselling centres. These include community-based peer-led intervention programmes, integrated rehabilitation and counselling centres, drug de-addiction centres, and addiction treatment facilities, as well as providing treatment protocols for different levels of addiction to various substances.