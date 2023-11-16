HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre inducts two new SPs in CBI, extends tenure of two DIGs

Two IPS officers, Vasava Amit Naginbhai and Suhail Sharma, appointed as SPs in CBI for five years. Abhishek Shandilya and Sadanand Date’s tenures as DIG extended by Central government for one and two years respectively

November 16, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at the CBI HQ in New Delhi.

File photo of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at the CBI HQ in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

IPS officers Vasava Amit Naginbhai and Suhail Sharma have been appointed as Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the CBI.

Mr. Naginbhai is a 2016-batch Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Mr. Sharma is a 2012-batch officer from the Maharashtra cadre.

Both the officers have been appointed as the SPs in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The tenure of Abhishek Shandilya and Sadanand Date, both working as Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in the CBI, have also been extended by the Central government.

Mr. Shandilya, a 2007-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been given a one-year extension from September 6, 2023 to September 5, 2024, according to the order.

Mr. Date's tenure has been extended for two years from October 16, 2023 to October 15, 2025, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.