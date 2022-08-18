Centre hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; cuts tax on domestic crude oil

These new windfall taxes will kick in from August 19, says the finance ministry

The Hindu Bureau
August 18, 2022 23:37 IST

Image used for representational purpose.

The government has revived the windfall tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports at ₹2 per litre, raised the export tax on diesel from ₹5 a litre to ₹7, and slashed the central excise levy on domestically produced crude oil to ₹13,000 per tonne as opposed to ₹17,750 levied a fortnight ago.

These new windfall taxes will kick in from August 19, a finance ministry notification said, reflecting the latest review of such taxes that were first imposed in July in view of global crude oil prices resulting in super-normal profits for petroleum producers.

India’s petroleum exports had risen 119% to $8.6 billion in June, but slipped sharply to $6.3 billion in July following the imposition of these windfall taxes, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.2%.

