Centre hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; cuts tax on domestic crude oil
These new windfall taxes will kick in from August 19, says the finance ministry
The government has revived the windfall tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports at ₹2 per litre, raised the export tax on diesel from ₹5 a litre to ₹7, and slashed the central excise levy on domestically produced crude oil to ₹13,000 per tonne as opposed to ₹17,750 levied a fortnight ago.
These new windfall taxes will kick in from August 19, a finance ministry notification said, reflecting the latest review of such taxes that were first imposed in July in view of global crude oil prices resulting in super-normal profits for petroleum producers.
India’s petroleum exports had risen 119% to $8.6 billion in June, but slipped sharply to $6.3 billion in July following the imposition of these windfall taxes, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.2%.
