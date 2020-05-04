National

Centre has not stopped any funds to State governments: Finance Ministry

We had in fact released ₹2,980.45 crore to Kerala government during April, it says

The Centre has not stopped any funds to the State governments, the Finance Ministry informed The Hindu on Monday adding that “in fact, [the] Central government is also facing a very difficult financial situation”.

The Ministry statement was in response to a news report — Scramble for funds as Centre tightens purse strings — published in these columns on Monday. The report said a dip in the Kerala government’s own tax revenue, coupled with a delay and cut in Central transfers, has resulted in a severe resource crunch. “A tranche of ₹1,276 crore provided by the Centre as revenue deficit grant was perhaps the only major revenue inflow into the [Kerala] treasury this month,” said the report.

Also read: The state of State finances

In its rebuttal, the Centre said it had in fact released ₹2,980.45 crore to the Kerala government during April, including ₹894.53 crore as tax devolution, ₹1,276.92 crore as post devolution revenue deficit, ₹157 crore for the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund and GST compensation cess of ₹652 crore.

“Due dates for payment of taxes have been extended till June. Economic activity is also very low. Net tax revenue is negative [after adjusting refunds]. Still, the tax devolution to the States is made on the basis of Budgetary Estimates for the FY 2020-21,” said the Finance Ministry statement.

The Ministry said the news report incorrectly depicts the financial position of Kerala vis-a-vis Central releases, as it only mentions one of the four kinds of releases made by the Centre to it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 4:09:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-has-not-stopped-any-funds-to-state-governments-finance-ministry/article31500422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY