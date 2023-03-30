Centre has no plans to extend deadline for Aadhaar-based MGNREGS payments

March 30, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

With the deadline for Aadhaar-based payments for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers ending on Friday, NREGA Sangarsh Morcha, an umbrella body of workers, appealed to the government to review the final deadline claiming that the proportion of MGNREGS workers eligible for the payment system is still below 50% and the entire programme will collapse with this rule.

The government had issued original orders on January 30 this year making Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) compulsory for all MGNREGS workers from February 1. Following protests, the deadline was extended to March 31. As per sources in the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), the government will not be extending the deadline any further.

In a statement, the NREGA Sangarsh Morcha said the Ministry’s assumption that MGNREGS workers would have enough time to satisfy the requirements of ABPS eligibility, was wrong since even till date, the workers eligible for ABPS is below 50%. “The reason is that for many MGNREGS workers, satisfying these requirements is very cumbersome,” the Morcha said.

Until now, MGNREGS had a flexible wage-payment system with two payment options: “account-based” payments (i.e. ordinary bank payments) and “Aadhaar-based” payments. “The Ministry has never explained clearly why the account-based option should be discontinued. The ABPS is a complex, cumbersome and unreliable system that has caused severe problems in the last few years. There is no case for making it compulsory,” the statement adds.

Criticising the move strongly, the Morcha called it “an abominable injustice”. “It means that many MGNREGS workers are at risk of not being paid, as has already happened at scale. If workers have no reasonable assurance of being paid, the entire programme could collapse,” the statement added.