Centre has given priority to Tamil Nadu’s transformation in last 10 years: Union Minister L. Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan has said that in the past 10 years, the Central government has given priority to Tamil Nadu and implemented various projects, leading to a massive infrastructure boost in the State.

Mr. Murugan participated in a tree planting event held under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on DD Tamil TV premises on Saturday. He also felicitated the sanitation workers and distributed prizes. Addressing the media, he said ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ was being observed across the country from September 17 to October 2, as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ that significantly improved sanitation facilities.

The Union Minister said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 10 years, the country recorded tremendous growth and advanced to the 5th position in the world in terms of economy. Infrastructure played a key role. Industries, roads, ports, airports and railway stations had developed considerably, especially in Tamil Nadu. Over ₹6,300 crore was allocated for projects in Tamil Nadu in the 2024-25 Railway Budget, for which work was under progress, he said.

He said the indigenous ‘Vande Bharat’ trains manufactured in Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme, were being operated all over the country. While the Chennai and Tiruchy airports were substantially improved, the Coimbatore airport would also be expanded very soon.

The Union Minister said the Amrit Railway Stations project in Tamil Nadu included Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and Rameswaram railway stations for modernisation. As the old Pamban railway bridge was declared unsafe, the new bridge was constructed using state-of-the-art technology and a trial run conducted. It would be opened soon, he said, adding that the Chennai-Visakhapatnam industrial corridor and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor would also boost the State’s economic development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently met the Prime Minister with several demands and the Prime Minister would take appropriate action soon, the Union Minister said.