Centre grants nod for Parandur site to develop Chennai’s second airport

The Union government has granted its approval for the Parandur site to develop Chennai’s second airport, it informed Parliament on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The approval was granted by the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports on July 9 following an application from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) for the greenfield airport.

“The proposal has been examined in consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Defence/Indian Air Force as per GFA Policy. After completion of the consultation process, the proposal was placed before the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports and the same has been recommended for grant of Site Clearance,” the Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu informed Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee comprises nine officials, including those from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DGCA, the Airports Authority of India, the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Meteorological Department, among others.

The TIDCO had sent the application for site clearance in 2023. The Tamil Nadu government finalised Parandur in Kancheepuram district as the site for developing the second airport for Chennai in 2022. According to a plan prepared by the TIDCO, the greenfield airport will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹32,704 crore and built in four phases. The airport, comprising three terminal buildings, will have the capacity to cater to 100 million passengers per annum.

The construction of the first phase will begin in January 2026 and end by December 2028. Subsequently, the remaining phases will be developed, with the final phase winding up by December 2046.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.