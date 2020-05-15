Centre gives nod for Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme

Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh on Friday approved the launch of Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of ₹400 crore for creating state-of-the-art testing infrastructure for domestic defence and aerospace manufacturing sector.

“The Scheme would run for the duration of five years and envisages to set up six to eight new test facilities in partnership with private industry. This will facilitate indigenous defence production, consequently reduce imports of military equipment and help make the country self-reliant,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The projects under the scheme will be provided with up to 75% government funding in the form of ‘Grant-in-Aid’; the remaining 25% of the cost will be borne by the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), whose constituents will be Indian private entities and State Governments.

The SPVs under the scheme will be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and shall also operate and maintain all assets under the scheme in a self-sustainable manner by collecting user charges, the Ministry said, adding that the equipment and systems tested will be certified as per appropriate accreditation.

While a majority of test facilities are expected to come up in the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs), the scheme is not limited to setting up such facilities in the DICs only.