National

Centre gives nod for Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The projects under the scheme will be provided with up to 75% government funding in the form of ‘Grant-in-Aid’.

Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh on Friday approved the launch of Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of ₹400 crore for creating state-of-the-art testing infrastructure for domestic defence and aerospace manufacturing sector.

“The Scheme would run for the duration of five years and envisages to set up six to eight new test facilities in partnership with private industry. This will facilitate indigenous defence production, consequently reduce imports of military equipment and help make the country self-reliant,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The projects under the scheme will be provided with up to 75% government funding in the form of ‘Grant-in-Aid’; the remaining 25% of the cost will be borne by the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), whose constituents will be Indian private entities and State Governments.

The SPVs under the scheme will be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and shall also operate and maintain all assets under the scheme in a self-sustainable manner by collecting user charges, the Ministry said, adding that the equipment and systems tested will be certified as per appropriate accreditation.

While a majority of test facilities are expected to come up in the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs), the scheme is not limited to setting up such facilities in the DICs only.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:25:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-gives-nod-for-defence-testing-infrastructure-scheme/article31595973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY