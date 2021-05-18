Centre gets more time to respond to Disha’s plea

New Delhi

18 May 2021 19:27 IST

Activist had sought curbs on police leaking case details leading to a media trial

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the Centre to submit its response on climate activist Disha Ravi’s plea to restrain the police from leaking case documents relating to the FIR lodged against her in the ‘toolkit’ case.

The High Court gave the extension after the Centre’s counsel sought more time to prepare their response in view of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The court has now posted the case for further hearing in August.

Also read: On Twitter, Disha Ravi recounts ordeal

Advertising

Advertising

The 22-year-old, in her plea, had stated that she was “severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the Respondent No. 1 (Special Cell, Delhi Police) and several media houses...on the basis of leaked investigative matter”.

On February 19, the High Court had ordered Delhi Police to ensure that there is no leakage of any documents relating to its investigation into the FIR against Ms Ravi.

Also read: 'Toolkit' case | Disha Ravi sent in one-day police custody

The court had then remarked that, “Recent coverage by the media definitely shows that there is sensationalism and prejudicial journalism, which has been undertaken by the media houses.”

In previous hearings, Delhi police has unequivocally stated that they were not responsible for leaking the messages or the investigative material to the media houses.

Ms Ravi, a permanent resident of Bangalore, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered on February 4. The plea claimed that she was flown overnight to New Delhi without obtaining transit remand in flagrant violation of her constitutional rights. She was later granted bail by a trial court here on February 19.