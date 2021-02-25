Centre frames guidelines for OTT platforms, digital media

3-tier grievance redressal mechanism provides overriding powers for government to step in

For the first time, the government, under the ambit of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 has brought in detailed guidelines for digital content on both digital media and OTT (Over The Top) platforms, giving overriding powers to the government to step in.

The new rules were unveiled at a joint press conference by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The new rules lays down a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism.

One will be at the level of each OTT provider. Each complaint will have to be addressed within 15 days. If the complaint is not satisfactorily addressed, then the complainant can scale it up to a collective self-regulatory body established by the OTTs. This body will be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court. Importantly, the rules prescribe that such a legal luminary has to be “appointed from a panel prepared by the Ministry”. It will have other members, not exceeding six, being experts from the field of media, broadcasting, technology and entertainment.

To top this, at the third tier, the government has equipped itself with overriding powers. The rules provide for an inter-departmental committee drawing members from the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Law & Justice, Home Affairs, Information Technology, External Affairs, Defence and other departments to step in whenever required.

This committee can “warn, censure, admonish or reprimand” the OTT entities. It can demand an apology, can demand display of a disclaimer, or reclassification of the content.

Both the Ministers also clarified that no new law has been framed. And the government already has the power to step in in case of an emergency under the existing law.

Mr. Javadekar said that the structure has been created to facilitate a “soft touch regulation”. There have been widespread concerns about digital content, especially on OTT platforms, Mr Javadekar said, with 50 Parliament questions in the recently concluded first part of the Budget session dedicated to them.

“The digital media platforms have no monitoring mechanism like TV news media or the print media. Which is why the government felt that there must be a level playing field. All media platforms must have the same justice system,” Mr. Javadekar said. TV has to follow the code under the Cable Network Act and print media is regulated by the Press Council of India.

He said that multiple meetings were held with OTT platforms before framing of these guidelines, including in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Two of these meetings, Mr. Javadekar said, were held in Delhi chaired by him. He said that, despite the Ministry’s request, OTT platforms did not come up with a satisfactory self-regulatory mechanism.

“There is a Censor Board for films, but OTT platforms have no such mechanism. For the OTT platforms, we have decided on a three-tier system,” Mr. Javadekar said. He added that both OTT platforms and digital media will have to disclose details about themselves, their area of operations, number of subscribers, and so on. “We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information,” he said.

OTT platforms will have to self-classify content into five age-based categories — U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age verification mechanisms for content classified as “A”. The majority of OTT platforms currently follow this mechanism.

Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, thereby providing a level playing field between offline (Print, TV) and digital media.

Kazim Rizvi, the founder of The Dialogue, a think tank, in a statement here said that the latest rules were marred by the use of broad definitions, which may lead to arbitrary interpretation. “Though the Minister mentioned that the structure has been created to facilitate a ‘soft touch regulation’ for the ecosystem and promotes ‘self regulation’, it is imperative to note that the power of the Oversight Board also includes ‘censuring an entity’ which is rather heavy-handed,” Mr. Rizvi said.