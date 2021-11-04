Centre flags rise in number of COVID-19 cases

Health Ministry writes to Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing.

In letters to the Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health and the Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, highlighted the increase in number of weekly new COVID-19 cases since last week and early signs of rise in positivity rates last month.

Ms. Ahuja stressed strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially during festival celebrations. Previously on October 30, Ms. Ahuja had written to West Bengal and Assam, expressing concerns over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the two States.

Early indication

In her letter to Himachal Pradesh, Ms. Ahuja said that there has been a nearly 22% increase in weekly new cases since last week and that there were early signs of increase in positivity: 2.7% in the week of October 4-10 to 3.3% in the week of October 25-31.

“It is reassuring to note that the State has witnessed a gradual increase in the tests conducted from 38,726 in the week of October 4-10 to 44,549 in the week of October 25-31. ,” Ms. Ahuja said.

Andhra Pradesh, she said, has shown a high quantum of weekly new cases over the past four weeks, and although the weekly positivity is less than 2.5%, it has stayed stagnant for the past two weeks.

The State has also witnessed a decline in tests conducted from 2,82,959 in the week of October 04-10 to 2,41,838 in the week of October 25-31, she stated.

With regard to Jammu and Kashmir, Ms. Ahuja said that the Union Territory has shown an approximately 61% increase in weekly new cases — 1,354 the week of October 25-31 as against 843 cases in the week of October 18-24. Although the weekly positivity is less than 1%, there has been a 67% increase in positivity in the last two weeks — from 0.3% in the week of October 18-24 to 0.5% in the week of October 25-31. Kathua has been identified as a district of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity over 2.5%.

She said J&K needed to increase testing.