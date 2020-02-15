Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday accused the BJP-led Central government of ‘favouring’ private telecom companies by deferring the recovery of their dues to the Department of Telecommunications, despite the Supreme Court orders.

Hitting out at the Centre at a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “What is the quid pro quo for the Modi government to defer the recovery of the dues? By delaying the payment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues they owe to the government, the government has unduly benefited them.”

Mr. Surjewala alleged that the Centre had approved deferring the recovery of ₹42,000 crore of “Spectrum auction instalments” of the companies for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“The government has also issued an order not to take any coercive action,” he alleged.

Mr. Surjewala also alleged that the Centre was allowing the firms who had increased the pre-paid tariff rates to fleece the customers.

The Supreme court on Friday directed the top executives of the telecom companies to explain why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for the non-compliance of its October 2019 order to pay the AGR of ₹1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.