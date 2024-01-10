Centre eyes doubling cash handout for women farmers ahead of vote, say sources

January 10, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Government is considering doubling the annual payout to landowning female farmers to ₹12,000, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move likely to appeal to women voters ahead of a general election.

The plan is likely to be announced in the budget on February 1 and could cost the government an additional ₹120 billion ($1.44 billion), said two of the sources, all of whom declined to be named discussing a budget proposal.

It will build on an existing programme that PM Narendra Modi, who will be seeking a third term in elections due by May, announced before the last national election in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The expansion of the existing scheme may find more support from women, a key demographic,” Barclays Investment Bank economist Rahul Bajoria said.

Under the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi” programme, the government transfers ₹6,000 annually to both men and women farmers. It had disbursed more than ₹2.81 trillion to more than 110 million farmers in 15 installments up to last November, according to government estimates.

The plan to double the cash support and target it toward women has not been previously reported. It would be presented as a move to empower women in rural India, one of the sources said.

The Agriculture Ministry declined to comment and the Finance Ministry did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

There are more than 260 million farmers in India and along with their families, they are a massive voting bloc in the country of 1.4 billion people. Women account for 60% of all farmers but fewer than 13% of them own the land they sow, according to the government data.

One of the sources said expanding the financial support to women farmers would not have any significant impact on government finances since the amount will be relatively small in what is estimated to be a $550 billion budget.

Key supporters

Women have been a key support base for Mr. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely expected to win the next election, according to opinion polls.

The BJP late last year handsomely won elections in three out of four major States.

In the central State of Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP government ran a cash transfer programme for married women, the party won about 51% of the female vote, compared with 46.2% of the male vote, according to pollster C-Voter.

But Praveen Chakravarty, head of the data analytics unit of the main opposition Congress party, said there was no evidence that programmes announced before elections reap political dividends.

“Voters are aware that these are political gimmicks,” he said. “The budget will be reckless in terms of politically motivated announcements.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.