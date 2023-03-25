HamberMenu
Centre extends subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by a year

The decision by the government to extend the subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for a year will benefit 9.6 crore women

March 25, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Friday extended the subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for a year, in view of the high prices of petroleum products in the international market. The decision will benefit 9.6 crore women. The subsidy is given up to 12 refills per year

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the move, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

This will entail an outgo of ₹7,680 crore in 2023-24 for the government, but our sisters will benefit from this, he said.

Mr. Thakur said there had been a sharp increase in international prices of LPG due to various geopolitical reasons and it was important to shield the PMUY beneficiaries from high LPG prices.

