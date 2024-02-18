Centre extends Internet ban in 20 police stations of Punjab till February 24

February 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central government on Saturday extended the suspension of Internet services till February 24 in the jurisdiction of 20 police stations of Punjab in the wake of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The curb on communication facilities comes a day ahead of the third round of crucial meetings of the protesting farm leaders with three Union Ministers.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on February 10 and February 12 invoked its powers under the British-era Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to block Internet services in the seven districts of Punjab following a reference by the Intelligence Bureau.

On Saturday, MHA issued fresh orders extending the “temporary suspension of Internet services” from 12 a.m. February 17 to 12 a.m. February 24 in the “interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency”. The orders were issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017 framed under the Indian Telegraph Act.

Though law and order are a State subject, MHA for the first time used the power under the 1885 Act outside of the national capital.

In neighbouring Haryana, orders to impose an Internet ban in districts bordering Punjab have been issued by the State government.

The police jurisdictions where the Internet will remain suspended for the next few days are Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanour, Devigarh and Balbhera in Patiala district, Lalru in SAS Nagar, Sangat in Bathinda, Killianwali in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Sardulgarh and Boha in Mansa, Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, Chaji in Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

