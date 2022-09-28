Centre extends free ration scheme by three months

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started in April 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was started to help the poor whose livelihoods were shuttered by a nationwide lockdown. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The government on September 28 extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of over ₹44,700 crore, as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat election.

The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started in April 2020 to help the poor whose livelihoods were shuttered by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.