Centre extends ban on ULFA for five years

Flag of United Liberation Front of Asom. File photo: Wikimedia Commons

The ULFA has been indulging in various illegal and violent activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, MHA says in a notification

The Centre has extended the ban on the Assam-based insurgent outfit ULFA for five years for continuing subversive activities, including killings, kidnapping and extortions.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the ULFA has been indulging in various illegal and violent activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of liberating Assam.

“Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-Section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central government hereby declares the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association,” it said.

A Ministry official said the ban has been extended for five years.

