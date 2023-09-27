Centre extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for another six months

September 27, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months, beginning October 1. The Act gives unbridled power to the armed forces and the Central Armed Police Forces deployed in “disturbed areas” to kill anyone acting in contravention of law, arrest and search any premises without a warrant and protection from prosecution and legal suits without the Central government’s sanction.

According to a notification published on Tuesday, the AFSPA has been extended in whole of eight districts and in the areas of 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland for another six months.

The eight districts in Nagaland where the AFSPA will be in force are: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren. They fall within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district along the Assam border were declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958 for a period of six months from October 1, “unless withdrawn earlier.”

The notification is an extension of an earlier order issued in March.

On April 1, 2022, the MHA had considerably reduced “disturbed areas” in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. The AFSPA was applicable in whole of Nagaland since 1995.

Both the State and Central governments can issue notification regarding the AFSPA.

The MHA issues periodic “disturbed area” notification to extend the AFSPA only for Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The notification for Manipur and Assam is issued by the State governments. Tripura revoked the Act in 2015 and Meghalaya was under the AFSPA for 27 years, until it was revoked by the Ministry from April 1, 2018.

