Centre expands ‘Bharat’ atta sale to curb rising wheat flour price

November 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - New Delhi:

With wheat flour (atta) too becoming costly around the festival season, the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry released more stocks of ‘Bharat’ brand atta through 100 mobile vans and through the outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) here on Monday. The atta will be available at ₹27.50 per kg. The national average price of atta as on Monday was ₹35.93.

Many interventions

Flagging of the sale, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal said the step was in continuation of several interventions the Centre had made to stabilise the prices of essential commodities. “This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the Government of India for the welfare of ordinary consumers. The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item,” he said.

He said similar measures were taken in the past to cool off tomato and onion prices. “In addition, the Centre is providing Bharat dal at ₹60 per kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF to provide relief to consumers,” the Minister said. ‘Bharat’ atta would be available at all physical and mobile outlets of the Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF from Monday and would be expanded to other cooperative retail outlets. “This will help boost availability and check prices of wheat flour,” Mr. Goyal added.

