Centre estimates record foodgrains production; dip likely in pulses, oilseeds

The Union Agriculture Ministry has estimated a record production of foodgrains for the financial year 2023–24. The production of pulses, oil seeds, and sugarcane is likely to be lower than in the last fiscal, according to the fourth and final estimates of production of major agricultural crops for 2023-24 released in Delhi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Prepared on the basis of information received from States, the Centre estimated a record foodgrain production of 3,322.98 lakh metric tonne (LMT), which is higher by 26.11 LMT than the last financial year’s production of 3,296.87. An increase in the production of rice, wheat, and millet resulted in an overall increase in foodgrain production.

Total rice production is estimated at 1,378.25 LMT, which is 20.70 LMT higher than the previous year’s 1,357.55 LMT. The wheat production is estimated at 1,132.92 LMT, higher by 27.38 LMT than the previous year’s wheat production of 1,105.54 LMT. 175.72 LMT millets are estimated to be cultivated during this year as compared to 173.21 LMT during the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pulse production is set to decrease to 242.46 LMT from 260.58 in the last fiscal. The oilseeds output is likely to drop to 396.69 LMT from 413.55 in 2022–23. Rapeseed and mustard production is likely to increase marginally. “These estimates are based on the information received from the States and Union Territories,” the Ministry added.

The Centre said during 2023-24, there were drought-like conditions in southern States, including Maharashtra, and prolonged dry spells during August especially in Rajasthan. “The moisture stress from the drought also affected the rabi season. This mainly impacted production of pulses, coarse cereals, soybean and cotton,” the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

The sugarcane production is set to decrease to 4,531.58 LMT from 4,905.33 LMT, and cotton output will be 325.22 lakh bales (1 bale equals 170 kg) from 336.60 lakh bales in 2022-23. The Tur production estimate is 34.17 LMT; for gram, it is 110.39 LMT; and for groundnut, the estimate is 101.80 LMT. For soybean, the production could be 130.62 LMT, and for rapeseed and mustard, it is 132.59 LMT, a record according to the Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.