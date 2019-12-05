National

Centre empanels Sanjay Kumar Mishra, three others

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the current Enforcement Directorate chief, and three others for holding Secretary-level posts at the Centre.

Mr. Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, while the other three officials are from the 1985 batch. Prem Kumar Kataria is from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Prashant Kumar from the Indian Forest Service and Shefali Shah from the IRS.

