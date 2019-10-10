Centre empanels 1987 and 1991 batch IAS officers

The Centre on Monday empanelled 24 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 1987 batch to hold secretary-level posts in the Government of India while 14 others from the same batch have been empanelled as secretary-equivalent in the centre.

Similarly, 25 IAS officers of the 1991 batch have been empanelled to hold the post of additional secretary-level in the Central administration. Moreover, six others belonging to the same batch have been empanelled as additional secretary-equivalent.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared the names for empanelment of officers and subsequently the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued two separate notifications for secretary-level officers and additional secretary-level officers.

Only those officers who are empanelled by the Centre after a rigorous process based on competence, integrity and other criteria are drawn for Central deputation for various positions in the Central administration.

After the empanelment, the Centre can draw the officers from the State cadres based on their availability to work in the Central administration on deputation basis.