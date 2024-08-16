ADVERTISEMENT

Centre effects major secretary-level reshuffle

Published - August 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India.

PTI

In a major secretary-level reshuffle, the Central government appointed senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar as new Secretary to the President of India.

Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Health Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday (August 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

She will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Defence Secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.

Senior IAS officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Joshi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US