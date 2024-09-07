GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puja Khedkar discharged from Indian Administrative Service

The Union Public Service Commission had on July 31 Puja Khedkar’s candidature and debarred her from future exams

Updated - September 07, 2024 06:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre State Maharashtra. File.

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre State Maharashtra. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

Ms. Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations.

Editorial | A case of excesses: On the Puja Khedkar case

The central government, vide order dated September 6, 2024, discharged Ms. Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect, the sources said.

The rules allow the central government to discharge probationers from service if they fail "to pass the re-examination..." or "if the central government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service", among others.

Why did the Puja Khedkar case cause a ruckus over the disability quota? | In Focus podcast 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on July 31 cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.

Ms. Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre state Maharashtra.

Published - September 07, 2024 06:14 pm IST

