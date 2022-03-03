Centre directs States to replace near-expiry COVID-19 vaccines in private facilities

Letter from Health Ministry says regular reviews must be undertaken

States and Union Territories must consider exchange of near-expiry vaccine vials at private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) with long-expiry vaccine vials available at government CVCs after due diligence, directed the Health Ministry on Thursday in a letter to all stakeholders.

It added that States must ensure that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine in government as well as private CVCs is wasted.

“The provision for entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in CoWIN,” said the Ministry.

Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, Vikas Sheel said the issue of near-expiry COVID-19 vaccines available at private CVCs was also discussed earlier.

“Directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra in this regard,” he said.

He added that all States have been told to ensure regular review is carried out on the status of vaccines available with private CVCs.