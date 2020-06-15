Centre directs States to engage with private sector to provide COVID care

The Centre has asked States to engage with the private sector for augmenting healthcare infrastructure, and provisioning of critical care at reasonable rates.
This direction, issued on Monday, according to the Health Ministry, comes following several reports indicating an emerging shortage of healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals with ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen supported beds, etc., for the management of COVID-19 patients. “There have also been reports of overcharging by healthcare providers for COVID-19 treatment,” the Ministry said.
“In order to ensure that patients receive prompt, good quality care at reasonable rates, it has been suggested to States to have consultations with the local private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates, while factoring in cost elements for personal safety equipments for healthcare providers,” a release noted.
The Ministry has suggested that the rates, once fixed, must be widely publicised so that both the patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally.
