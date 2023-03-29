ADVERTISEMENT

Centre directed to block 30,310 web links since 2018: I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells LS

March 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The government issued directions to block 30,310 web links, including social media links, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc. since 2018, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Electronics and I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) that were received from nodal officers in various Ministries, departments and States for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000.

ALSO READ
6,775 URLs blocked in 2022, panel met 53 times

"The Government follows due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009. From 2018 till 15th March 2023, blocking directions have been given for 30,310 URLs. These include social media URLs, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc," Mr. Vaishnaw said in a written statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, provides power to the government to issue directions for blocking access to information if it is necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for inciting a cognizable offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US