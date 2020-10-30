Centre denies former MP’s claim of Chinese transgression

New Delhi

30 October 2020 20:50 IST

Indian Army refutes the ex-MP's statement

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has denied claims made by Ladakh’s former MP Thupstan Chhewang that the Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of north bank of Pangong Tso (lake).

In the news report carried by The Hindu, Mr. Chhewang, a former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh said he had received information from locals living in forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh that Indian soldiers were living in tents and it was not adequate for them in the sub-zero conditions.

Also read: LAC standoff | Officials confirm two incidents of firing at south bank of Pangong Tso

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff in Eastern Ladakh for the past five months.

Reacting to the report, PIB Fact check posted on Twitter, “@the_hindu citing a claim, has published that Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of #PangongTso Lake.

#PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake news. @adgpi has refuted this statement. https://t.co/PvNjUQRCt4”

Responding to PIB’s tweet, Mr. Chhewang told The Hindu on Friday that he stood by his claim.