Centre curtails BSF chief’s tenure, repatriated with immediate effect

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to repatriate Nitin Agarwal, Director-General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), and Y.B Khurania, Special DG of the border guarding force, to their parent cadres of Kerala and Odisha respectively.

The MHA sent a proposal to the ACC to prematurely repatriate Mr. Agarwal, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on July 30, while the proposal to send back Mr. Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer, was sent on July 26.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89), DG, BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect,” the government order said. Mr. Agarwal was appointed the DG on June 12, 2023 and he had a tenure till July 30, 2026.

As Special DG (West), Mr. Khurania was in-charge of the security along the Pakistan border. On Friday, Mr. Khurania arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit. “He was briefed on operational aspects and prevailing security situation in J&K. SDG appreciated troops dedication and professionalism in performance of duties,” BSF Jammu Frontier posted on X.

A day ago, BSF shot dead an “intruder” in the Samba border area of Jammu.

The repatriation comes amid reports of infiltration from the Jammu border, which is under the operational control of the BSF. Since 2021, there has been a spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region. Around a dozen security personnel have been killed in targeted attacks by armed militants who are said to have freshly infiltrated from the Jammu border in the past few months.

The attacks suggest concerted attempts to revive militancy in the Jammu region — in the Chenab Valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts and south of the Pir Panjal comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, after almost two decades.

The 192 km International Border (IB) along Jammu is secured by the BSF while the 740 km Line of Control, the effective border in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu, is under the operational control of the Army.

