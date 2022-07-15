Centre constitutes task force for 10 lakh central jobs as announced by PM last month

The task force has asked all departments to state the vacant positions and steps taken to fill the posts

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will be recruiting 10 lakh people within the next 18 months, the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has constituted a task force to implement the plan.

The task force comprising officials from five ministries including defence, home and railways, has asked all governmentdepartments to state the vacant positions and steps taken to fill posts till now.

Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh said “a Task Force has been constituted to coordinate the progress of filling up of the vacant posts as per the Recruitment Plan.”

A government statement said that the minister chaired a joint meeting of all departments on Thursday. The statement said, “the meeting comes in the wake of instruction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to recruit 10 lakh people in mission mode in next 1.5 years.” The minister said that all Ministries and Departments have also been requested to chalk out a plan to fill up the vacancies latest by December, 2023.

In March, DOPT informed the Rajya Sabha that as on March 1, 2020, the total number of vacancies in central government offices stood at 8.72 lakh. In the financial year 2020-21, the Union government recruited 78,264 people in central ministries and departments.