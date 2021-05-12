Centre confirms death of Kerala woman in a rocket attack on Israel

Thiruvananthapuram

12 May 2021 05:09 IST

The Keralite woman was working as a housemaid in Ashkelon near Israel’s border with Gaza.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan confirmed early May 12 that a Keralite woman was killed in a rocket attack on Ashkelon near Israel’s border with Gaza.

He identified the deceased as Soumya Santosh, a resident of Keerithodu in the Idukki district. She was working in the coastal city as a housemaid. Her neighbourhood had come under rocket attack from militants in Gaza.

The fighting between Israel and Palestinians had intensified recently. Mr. Muralidharan tweeted:” Spoke with the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance”.

Soumya’s husband Santosh and their son survive her. Some television channels reported that she was employed as a caretaker in an Israeli household since 2014. A news website claimed that Soumya was on a video call with her family when a rocket struck the neighbourhood.

Kerala Congress (M) legislator from Idukki, Roshy Augustine, has also confirmed Soumya’s death.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Augustine said he had spoken to a few of Soumya’s friends in Israel. They said residents were generally safe and Soumya’s death was a one-off tragic incident. Most people were hunkered down in their homes. Few had shifted to secure localities, Mr. Augustine said.

He said Soumya’s husband Santosh, father-in-law Satheeshan and brother-in-law Saji were his friends. Mr. Augustine offered his condolence to the bereaved family.