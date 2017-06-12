Working closely with stakeholders to resolve NPA issue: Goyal

The Ministry of Power has been working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including banks and financial institutions, to bring out a policy soon to resolve non-performing asset issues in cases where the default was not wilful, Power, New and Renewable Energy, Coal, and Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Mr. Goyal also said his Ministry was working with NITI Aayog on an energy security policy for the next 25 years and that progress had already been made in reviving stalled hydro projects.

“We have been having extensive engagements with all the relevant stakeholders, including banks and financial organisations like Power Finance Corporation,” Mr. Goyal told the media.

“We are close to resolution of stressed thermal power projects soon where developers are not wilful defaulters.”

Hydro electricity

“We are very interested to develop hydro electricity.We are working towards resolving all the issues that were stalling hydro projects,” Mr. Goyal added.