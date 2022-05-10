JUST IN
- 11 mins Jharkhand Mining Secretary appears before Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering case
- 13 mins Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for creating ‘two Indias’, says Congress will come to power in Gujarat
- 38 mins Centre changing goalposts on ‘minority’ tag leaves Supreme Court fuming
- 47 mins Confident AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam: Amit Shah
- 1 hr New hate speech case registered against P.C. George
- 1 hr Ten-year-old boy burnt to death as vehicle catches fire after collision with bus in Telangana
- 1 hr Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away
- 1 hr Cyclone Asani to weaken by May 11 morning; several flights cancelled from Vizag
- 1 hr Plantation worker trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka
- 2 hrs Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Assam Police for exemplary service
- 2 hrs Cyclone Asani brings relief from heat for people in Andhra Prades
- 2 hrs IIMK-NCW launches professional programme for women entrepreneurs
- 3 hrs Explained | The clogged state of the Indian judiciary
- 3 hrs 14 years of imprisonment for acid attackers in Odisha
- 3 hrs Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns to capital after treatment in U.S.