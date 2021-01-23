Centre carries out bureaucratic reshuffle

In the latest round, over a dozen senior IAS officers were appointed/reshuffled in the Central administration.

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Modi administration on Saturday carried out a reshuffle with appointments of Secretaries in crucial Ministries.

The crucial appointments include 1985 batch IAS officer Deepak Khandekar as Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He has been shifted from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Water Resources Secretary UP Singh, also 1985 batch, has been made Secretary, Textiles.

Senior IAS officer Alok Tandon has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Mines.

Mr. Tandon, a 1986-batch officer, is serving in his parent cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

Pankaj Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has been appointed Secretary of Water Resources.

Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathy has been moved as Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals while Rajesh Chaturvedi has been shifted from there to the Department of the Fertilisers as Secretary.

Arvind Singh, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been made Secretary, Tourism.

Gujarat cadre IAS officer BB Swain, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) where outgoing Secretary AK Sharma recently took VRS and joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

In the latest round, over a dozen senior IAS officers were appointed/reshuffled in the Central administration.

The appointment orders were issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by PM Modi.