Centre calls meeting of top Assam, Mizoram officials over border row

New Delhi

27 July 2021 22:52 IST

Home Secretary to discuss violence with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States.

The Centre has called a meeting of the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday in the wake of the violence along their shared border, where five Assam Police personnel were killed, officials said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting to discuss the sudden escalation of violence along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The meeting of the Chief Secretaries and the Directors General of Police is expected to work on a peace formula so that there is no repeat of the violence, a Home Ministry official said.

The Central government is in regular touch with the Assam and Mizoram governments and trying to calm down the situation, officials said, adding that CRPF has been deployed in the violence-hit area.

Five Assam Police personnel, along with a civilian, were killed and more than 50 others, including a Superintendent of Police, were injured when Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials on Monday.