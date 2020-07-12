Centre calls for intensified vigil to curb illegal transport of cows

CHENNAI

Tells States to act firmly on those posting communally provocative content in social media

The Union government has alerted States to intensify vigil and curb the illegal transport/slaughter of cow progeny. Pointing to instances where cow vigilantes intercepted vehicles transporting cattle leading to communal violence, the Centre also called for extensive monitoring of communally provocative content in social media and action against them.

In a note based on intelligence inputs sent last week, the Centre said there was a spurt in instances relating to illegal transport/slaughter of cow progeny in May and June. There were instance of cow vigilantes intercepting the vehicles leading to communal incidents in some States. Besides, cattle smugglers had attacked police teams during interception or routine vehicular check, the note said.

Apprehending an increase in such illegal transportation in view of an “upcoming religious festival” early next month, the Centre said cow being highly emotive to one religion, any instance of interception and resultant violence would aggravate the communal ambience already stressed over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and COVID-19.

Involvement of Community Liaison Groups

Though police were taking prompt action against hate mongers and blocking or deleting provocative social media posts, there was a need for extensive monitoring of such posts and immediate legal action against the perpetrators, it said. Pro-active involvement of Community Liaison Groups to pacify the passions on such occasions would also be beneficial, it was suggested.

Cow slaughter has been banned in many States and Karnataka had recently said it proposed to impose a blanket ban on it.