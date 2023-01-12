ADVERTISEMENT

Six YouTube channels ‘peddling fake news’ busted by PIB Fact Check Unit of I&B Ministry

January 12, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Channels were said to be using “clickbait thumbnails” to peddle fake news pertaining to President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Election Commission

The Hindu Bureau

The PIB Fact Check Unit of the Ministry released six separate Twitter threads having over “100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels”.  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on January 12 busted six YouTube channels which were “working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information in India”.

The six YouTube channels — Samvaad TV, Nation TV, Sarokar Bharat, Nation 24, Swarnim Bharat and Samvaad Samachar — were found to be “operating as part of a coordinated disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times”.

The PIB Fact Check Unit of the Ministry released six separate Twitter threads having over “100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels”. This is the second such action from the unit where entire channels have been busted.

Earlier in December 2022, the fact check unit had detected three YouTube channels which were allegedly circulating fake news pertaining to the Supreme Court and the top Constitutional functionaries.

The Fact Check Unit had then identified more than 40 instances where these channels were spreading false information.

