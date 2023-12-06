Centre blocks over 100 websites involved in job frauds

December 06, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on December 6, 2023, said it has blocked over 100 websites involved in organised investment or task based-part time job frauds.

These websites, which facilitated task-based or organised illegal investment related economic crimes, were learnt to being operated by overseas actors and they were using digital advertisements, chat messengers and mule or rented accounts. It was also learnt that proceeds from the large-scale economic frauds were seen to be laundered out of India using card network, crypto currency, overseas ATM withdrawals and international Fintech companies, a statement from the MHA said.

These websites launched targeted digital advertisements on platforms such as Google and Meta using key words like “Ghar baithe job” (work from home jobs), “Ghar baidhe kamai kaise karen” (how to earn staying at home) etc. in multiple languages from overseas advertisers. Targets were mostly retired employees, women, and unemployed youth looking for part time jobs.

Upon clicking the advertisement, an agent using WhatsApp/Telegram starts conversation with the potential victim, who convinces them to perform some tasks such as liking or subscribing a video or Maps Rating etc. Upon completion of task, victim is given some commission, initially and is asked to invest more to get more returns against given task. After gaining confidence, when victim deposits larger sum, deposits are frozen and thus victim is duped, MHA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT