Centre bats for science outreach programmes

Communication and the importance of outreach programmes were on the agenda on the third day of the 107th Indian Science Congress here on Sunday.

Akhilesh Gupta, Adviser and Head, Climate Change Programme, Department of Science and Technology, spoke about the Centre’s policy on implementing scientific social responsibility (SSR).

Under the programme, researchers who are working on a science project funded by any of the Ministries under the Central government will have to undertake activities to popularise science and make it more accessible to the public.

Speaking at the Science Communicators’ Meet, Mr. Gupta said they would draw up a list of activities that could be taken up under the Scientific Social Responsibility programme that was similar to Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mandatory outreach

“This could range from going to colleges delivering lectures, writing an article in a magazine or doing something beyond the curriculum,” he said.

The science outreach would be mandatory and researchers had to include this as part of their outcome report, he added.

Mr. Gupta said the move would not only bridge the gap between research institutes and the civilians, but also help scientists hone their communication skills.

“It will be implemented this year after a consultation meeting with all stakeholders,” Mr. Gupta added.